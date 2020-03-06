Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

ECHO Inc., of Lake Zurich, Illinois, recalled 67,000 ECHO® and Shindaiwa® backpack leaf blowers and 6,600 replacement straps due to an injury hazard.

The leaf blowers were recalled because the shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire can get sucked into the blower fan and the fan housing. This may result in plastic shrapnel shooting out of the machine, posing laceration and impact hazards.

The manufacturer has received 62 reports of incidents, including one person who suffered a minor injury when pieces of the blower were expelled from the machine and hit a consumer in the neck.

This recall involves ECHO and Shindaiwa 2-cycle gas-powered commercial backpack blowers with shoulder straps. This recall also includes replacement shoulder straps.

They were sold at independent ECHO and Shindaiwa outdoor power equipment dealers and online at www.HomeDepot.com and www.Grainger.com between August 2018 and February 2020 for about $600 for blowers and $30 for replacement straps.

Consumers should stop using the backpack blowers and return them to an authorized ECHO or Shindaiwa dealer for a free repair.

Source: ECHO Recalls Backpack Blowers and Replacement Shoulder Straps Due to Laceration and Impact Hazards