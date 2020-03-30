Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Ford recalled 248,912 cars from the 2014, 2016, and 2016 model-years because the door latches can break in warm regions.

The latch is susceptible to cracking and failure in areas with high temperatures, according to Ford. If the door latch cracks, it might not close properly, even after multiple attempts. It may open while driving.

Ford recalled select 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta, 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion, and 2014 through 2016 Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

The recall affects vehicles that currently registered or were previously registered in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and federal territories.

Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to this condition. The automaker will notify customers of the recall starting May 4, 2020. Dealers will remove and replace the side door latches.

Ford will notify owners of the recall by May 4. Until then, owners can check the NHTSA recall site to check for vehicle recalls.

Source: Ford Motor Company Issues Two Safety Recalls for North America and One Safety Recall for Canada Only