Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Pro Linked to Laceration Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The Mueller Austria® Onion Chopper Pro (model #M-700) has been linked to a serious safety hazard.

The product has a tab that must be pushed toward the blades in order to properly lock into place. Unfortunately, the tab can detach from the rest of the unit, causing hands and fingers to slide into the blades.

Approximately 72,000 units were sold for about $20 on Mueller Austria’s website (www.muellerdirect.com) and Amazon.com between September 2016 and December 2019.

Mueller Austria is negotiating a recall for the Onion Chopper Pro (model #M-700) with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the company is not sure when they will be able to provide consumers with a remedy.

In the meantime, Mueller Austria and the CPSC are strongly encouraging consumers to stop using the Onion Chopper Pro.

Source: Consumer Alert: CPSC and Mueller Austria Warn Consumers to Stop Using Select Versions of Onion Chopper Pro to Avoid Injury