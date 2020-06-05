Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Nissan is recalling more than 1.8 million Altima sedans from the 2013-2018 model years after more reports of faulty hood latches.

The problem is that the hood can fly open when the car is being driven, which could obstruct a driver’s view through the windshield and cause a crash.

Nissan said it has received 16 reports of “minor” crashes or injuries involving Altimas that weren’t repaired.

The recalls were prompted by “a small number of reports involving a customer’s hood opening unexpectedly,” according to Nissan.

Nissan blamed the problem on a secondary hood latch that can corrode. If the secondary hood latch corrodes, it may get stuck in the unlatched position. If the primary latch releases, the hood can open.

The expanded recall involves some older Altimas that have already been recalled 3 times for hood latch problems.

Nissan already recalled Altimas from 2013-2015 model-years for hood latch repairs in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Those vehicles will need to be brought in for repairs yet again, but the fix is still under development.

Nissan is notifying customers of the recall and sending customers instructions on how to engage the primary hood latch every time before driving until the vehicles can be repaired.

