Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Seneca Snack Company has recalled snack-size bags of Seneca® Cinnamon Apple Chips and Clancy’s® Cinnamon Apple Chips that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued because an ingredient supplier shipped a product that may have been tainted with Salmonella, according to Seneca Snack Company.

The recall includes Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Chips that were sold by ALDI. They came in a 2.5-oz. bag with Package Code 26JUN2021 or 27JUN2021.

The recall also involves Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips, including 0.7-oz. bags (Package Code: 26JUN2021) and 2.5-oz. bags (Package Code: 28JUN2021). The recalled products were sold nationwide by Amazon and Gemline.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning illnesses. In healthy adults, the most common symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Source: Seneca Recalls Cinnamon Apple Chips Because of Possible Health Risk

