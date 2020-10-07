Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Endliss Technology Inc. has recalled about 367,000 battery phone cases because the lithium-ion battery in the case can overheat.

Endliss said it has received 96 reports of batteries overheating due to thermal runaway, including 10 people who suffered burn injuries.

The recalled phone cases contain a lithium-ion battery that is advertised to extend the battery life of the phone inside the case.

The recall involves Endliss Technology Trianium battery phone cases for all types of mobile phones. The word “Trianium” is printed on the back of the case. They were sold in black, gray, white, and pink colors.

The recall includes 17 model numbers: TM000006, TM000007, TM000008, TM000009, TM000010, TM000011, TM000046, TM000047, TM000048, TM000049, TM000101, TM000103, TM-06A-4000BBLK, TM-06A-4000ROGD, TM-06A-4000WSLV, TM-S6BC-BLK and MTS-3000-BBLK.

The phone cases were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com between September 2014 and July 2020 for $30-$100.

Source: Endliss Technology Recalls Trianium Battery Phone Cases Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com