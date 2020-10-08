Meijer Recalls Cantaloupes and Fruit Trays for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Meijer grocery stores and Eagle Produce LLC have recalled whole cantaloupe and certain fruit trays and bowls with pre-cut cantaloupe that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

No illnesses were reported as of October 7, but a sample of cantaloupe was positive for Salmonella in routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The recalled products were sold between September 26 and October 5, 2020 at all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Whole cantaloupe included in the recall might have a sticker labeled “Kandy Brand” from Eagle Produce LLC. However, whole cantaloupes without a sticker should still be considered part of Meijer’s recall.

Meijer is also recalling certain fruit trays and bowls that were sold in clear plastic containers ranging in weight from 6-oz. to 40-oz. They may contain cantaloupe, strawberries, honeydew, blueberries, and/or pineapples.

The following Meijer-brand fruit trays are included in the recall:

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup

9644 – Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz

21921400000 – Fruit Tray

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cu

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza

22045200000 – Melons & Berries

22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon

22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

28873400000 – Fruit Salad

Source: Meijer Recalls Whole Cantaloupes and Select Cut Cantaloupe Trays Due to Potential Health Risk

