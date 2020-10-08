Meijer Recalls Cantaloupes and Fruit Trays for Salmonella Risk

Meijer grocery stores and Eagle Produce LLC have recalled whole cantaloupe and certain fruit trays and bowls with pre-cut cantaloupe that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.
No illnesses were reported as of October 7, but a sample of cantaloupe was positive for Salmonella in routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The recalled products were sold between September 26 and October 5, 2020 at all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
Whole cantaloupe included in the recall might have a sticker labeled “Kandy Brand” from Eagle Produce LLC. However, whole cantaloupes without a sticker should still be considered part of Meijer’s recall.
Meijer is also recalling certain fruit trays and bowls that were sold in clear plastic containers ranging in weight from 6-oz. to 40-oz. They may contain cantaloupe, strawberries, honeydew, blueberries, and/or pineapples.
The following Meijer-brand fruit trays are included in the recall:
- 9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup
- 9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup
- 9644 – Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz
- 21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz
- 21921400000 – Fruit Tray
- 21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip
- 21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960
- 21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl
- 21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl
- 21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU
- 21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz
- 21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz
- 21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz
- 21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz
- 21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup
- 22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cu
- 22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl
- 22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1
- 22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices
- 22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices
- 22045000000 – Fruit Palooza
- 22045200000 – Melons & Berries
- 22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon
- 22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
- 22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
- 28873400000 – Fruit Salad
