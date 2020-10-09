Westinghouse Lighting Recalls Outdoor Ceiling Fans for Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Westinghouse Lighting recalled around 3,000 Great Falls outdoor ceiling fans due to an injury hazard.

Westinghouse Lighting said it has received 62 reports of the fan blades cracking or breaking off, including one person who suffered an impact injury.

The recalled ceiling fans were sold online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, Wayfair.com and independent distributors nationwide from October 2019 to August 2020 for $170-$200.

Westinghouse Lighting recalled Great Falls 52-inch outdoor ceiling fans with 4 dark walnut fan blades (each measuring 22-inches), frosted amber glass, and an LED lamp.

Model number 72043 and a product order number of 016555, 016761, 016647, 017157, 016648 or 017349 are printed on the top of the fan’s motor housing.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Westinghouse Lighting for instructions on how to receive a free replacement blade kit.

Source: Westinghouse Lighting Recalls Outdoor Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)