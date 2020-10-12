Cottonelle Flushable Wipes Recalled for Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Kimberly-Clark recalled some Cottonelle Flushable Wipes due to a risk of bacterial contamination that could lead to infections.

The recalled wipes may contain Pluralibacter gergovaie, which is a common type of household bacteria that can potentially cause infections, especially in people with vulnerable immune systems.

Kimberly-Clark said “there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection” linked to the recalled wipes.

The recall includes certain lots of Cottonelle® Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle® GentlePlus Flushable Wipes that were manufactured between February 7, 2020 and September 14, 2020.

The recalled products include the 10-pack of flushable wipes sold at Costco stores in Canada (Costco Item 2095369).

According to the recall statement from Kimberly-Clark,”Individuals who have a weakened immune system, suffer from serious pre-existing conditions, have been treated surgically, or belong to another sensitive group of persons are at particular risk of infection.”

For more information, contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team via ‘Contact Us’ or at 1-800-414-0165 regarding this recall.

Source: Cottonelle flushable wipes sold at Costco recalled for potential bacterial contamination