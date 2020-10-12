Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Kimberly-Clark recalled some Cottonelle Flushable Wipes due to a risk of bacterial contamination that could lead to infections.

The recalled wipes may contain Pluralibacter gergovaie, which is a common type of household bacteria that can potentially cause infections, especially in people with vulnerable immune systems.

Kimberly-Clark said “there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection” linked to the recalled wipes.

The recall includes certain lots of Cottonelle® Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle® GentlePlus Flushable Wipes that were manufactured between February 7, 2020 and September 14, 2020.

The recalled products include the 10-pack of flushable wipes sold at Costco stores in Canada (Costco Item 2095369).

According to the recall statement from Kimberly-Clark,”Individuals who have a weakened immune system, suffer from serious pre-existing conditions, have been treated surgically, or belong to another sensitive group of persons are at particular risk of infection.”

For more information, contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team via ‘Contact Us’ or at 1-800-414-0165 regarding this recall.

Cottonelle Flushable Wipes Recalled for Infection Risk

Source: Cottonelle flushable wipes sold at Costco recalled for potential bacterial contamination

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.