The Spice Hunter Seasonings Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Sauer Brands, Inc. has recalled dozens of The Spice Hunter® spices and spice blends that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

No illnesses were reported as of October 12, but there is a risk of cross-contamination that could lead to a Salmonella illness.

The spices were recalled after a supplier notified Sauer Brands of Salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley that were used on two days of production.

As a precaution, Sauer Brands recalled all of their other spices and spice blends that were produced on those same two days.

The recalled products include organic parsley, Saigon organic cinnamon, Madagascar cloves, gourmet sesame seeds, Herbes de Provence, pumpkin pie spice, Seafood Grill & Broil, coriander, California garlic, green Hatch chile, Mexican seasoning, black pepper, paprika, Szechwan seasoning, fine black pepper, Chinese ginger, Muntock white pepper, roasted garlic, Everything Bagel Crunch, Malabar black peppercorns, freeze-dried chives, Italian seasoning, cilantro, fennel seeds, dill weed, arrowroot, and cayenne red pepper.

The recalled spices were distributed to stores in 31 states, including Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

These spices were packaged in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label.

Source: Sauer Brands, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Certain The Spice Hunter Products Because of Potential Salmonella Contamination

