Organic Parsley and Herbes de Provence Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Red Monkey Foods, Inc. recalled several brands of organic parsley and Herbes de Provence from Walmart, Safeway, World Market, and other stores nationwide due to a risk of Salmonella bacteria.

The product include Walmart’s “Great Value” organic parsley flakes and organic Herbes de Provence, World Market’s store-brand organic parsley and Herbes de Provence, Safeway’s “O Organics” organic parsley and Herbes de Provence, and Full Circle® Organic Parsley.

Full Circle® Organic Parsley may have been sold at grocery stores that carry this brand, such as Stater Bros., Hy-Vee, and Schnucks.

The products were sold in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. They came in sizes from 0.3-oz to 0.65-oz. with “best-by” dates in March 2023. For specific item numbers, UPC and Production Lots, check the recall notice.

No illnesses or consumer complaints were reported as of October 13, according to Red Monkey Foods.

The recalled organic parsley and Herbes de Provence products were supplied by High Quality Organics (HQO). One of their customers tested a sample and it was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

Infections with Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning, especially for young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Source: Red Monkey Foods, Inc. Recalls Parsley and Herbes De Provence Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation