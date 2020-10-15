Peloton Recalls Clip-In Bike Pedals for Leg Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Peloton Interactive has recalled thousands of clip-in bicycle pedals that can break unexpectedly during use, causing laceration injuries.

The recall involves the PR70P pedal, which is a first-generation pedal that was fitted on around 27,0000 Peloton bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016.

Peloton said it has received 120 complaints of pedal breakages, including 16 reports of leg injuries. Five people needed medical care, such as stitches to the lower leg.

The recalled pedals have the Peloton logo and “PELOTON” molded into the pedal body. An orange Peloton symbol and white lettering spelling “PELOTON” are printed on the top of the cleat binding.

They were fitted on Peloton bikes that were sold for about $2,000 online at www.onepeloton.com, through Peloton telephone sales, or through Peloton showrooms nationwide.

Source: Peloton Recalls PR70P Bike Pedals Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)