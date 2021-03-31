Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Casa Collection Design Group Inc. has recalled certain Cabina Bunk Beds because the mattress can fall and children in the bunk bed can suffer injuries.

The screws that are supposed to secure the bed’s mattress foundation to the bed’s guardrails can be loose. This can cause the mattress foundation to fall, posing an injury hazard to children in the bed.

Casa Kids issued the recall after 9 consumers reported that some of the screws that hold their bed’s foundation to the guardrails were spinning loose.

No injuries were reported, but in one incident, the foundation on one lower bed dislodged from one of its two bed rails.

The recalled bunk beds were sold online at www.casakids.com from April 2018 through November 2020 for about $1,500. They are labeled with manufacturing dates of FEB 2018, JUNE 2018, MAY 2019, and DEC 2019.

The company is asking consumers to stop using the recalled beds until they have inspected their beds to determine if the screws that hold the bed’s foundation to the guardrails are tightly in place.

For more information, call Casa Kids at 718-694-0272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at casa@casakids.com, or visit www.casakids.com/pages/productrecall for instructions on how to inspect and repair the recalled bunk beds.

