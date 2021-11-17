Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Ellume has recalled more than 2.2 million COVID-19 Home Test kits due to a high rate of false positives.

The recalled tests were manufactured between April 13 and August 26 and sold throughout the U.S.

The rapid at-home antigen tests use nasal swabs to check for proteins from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

The FDA said no deaths were reported, but false positives could lead to a person receiving unnecessary COVID-19 treatment, or a delayed diagnosis and treatment of an actual illness.

The recall is an expansion of an earlier recall Ellume issued in October for 200,000 at-home test kits due to the same issue. According to the recall, around 35 false positives were reported with the test.

Anyone who may have received a positive test from the recalled kits should contact their health care provider, urgent care facility, or other COVID-19 testing site and ask for a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test to confirm the positive test result.

Ellume Recalls 2 Million At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

Source: Ellume Recalls COVID-19 Home Test for Potential False Positive SARS-CoV-2 Test Results

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.