VidaXL Recalls 3,200 Pool Ladders for Drowning Hazard

On November 12, VidaXL recalled about 3,200 stainless steel pool ladders due to a drowning hazard.

The problem is that the steps of the ladder can loosen during use, posing fall and drowning hazards to the user.

VidaXL said it is aware of 4 incidents “in which the steps have loosened during use leading to falls in or around the pool.” No injuries were reported.

The recall involves the VidaXL Pool Ladder Steel 34.1-inch model number 93122 and 93188. The recalled ladders were sold online from the beginning of February 2021 through the end of August 2021.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool ladders and contact VidaXL for a full refund.

Source: VidaXL Recalls Ladders for Above-Ground Pools Due to Fall and Drowning Hazards (Recall Alert)