Organic Baby Spinach Linked to E. coli Outbreak

On November 16, the FDA announced an investigation into an outbreak of E. coli linked to fresh organic baby spinach.

At least 10 people in 7 states were infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 between October 15 and October 27, according to the CDC outbreak investigation.

Illnesses were reported in Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and South Dakota.

Health officials in Minnesota also found E. coli in a sample of Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach from a sick person’s home. The product was sold in a plastic clamshell container and had a “Best-If-Used-By” date of October 23.

The FDA is still investigating whether more products could be affected.

“Thus far, the FDA has traced supply chains for this product back to a small number of farms in two different geographic regions and is deploying investigators along the supply chains of interest,” the FDA said in the announcement.

Source: E. coli Outbreak Linked to Baby Spinach | CDC

