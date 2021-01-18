Publix Recalls Steam in Bag Butternut Squash for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Publix Super Markets have recalled certain Steam In Bag® products that were prepared in-store because they contain butternut squash that was recalled due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

Publix recalled three products that were sold between January 3 and January 14, 2021, including Steam-In-Bag® Green Bean Butternut Squash, Steam-In-Bag® Season Butternut Medley, and Steam-In-Bag® Butternut Brussel Pecan.

Consumers who bought the recalled products can return them to their local Publix store for a full refund

Publix issued the recall after being notified of a risk of Listeria in the butternut squash ingredients that were supplied by Pero Family Farms Food Company. No illnesses were reported as of January 14.

Pero Family Farms recalled two butternut squash trays with expiration dates between January 15 and January 20, 2021, including Butternut Squash Cubed Tray and Butternut Squash Veggie Spirals Tray.

Listeria Monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning infection.

Healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.

Recall: Steam In Bag and Butternut Squash Trays at Publix recalled due to possible Listeria

