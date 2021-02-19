Toro Power Max Snow Throwers Recalled for Amputation Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Toro Company has recalled about 6,700 Toro Power Max Snowthrowers that were sold at Home Depot and Ace Hardware due to an amputation hazard.

The problem is that the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, according to a recall notice posted on February 17.

No injuries were reported, but Toro said it has received 5 reports of incidents related to the auger failing to disengage.

The recall involves Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802.

The model and serial number are located on the back of the snow thrower. Serial numbers included in this recall are listed on Toro’s website at https://www.toro.com/en/product-safety-information/product-recall-information.

They were sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com, www.acehardware.com, and www.toro.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.

Toro is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Toro Power Max Snowthrower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.

