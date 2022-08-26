Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Agit Global has recalled about 124,000 paddles for Stand-Up Paddleboards (SUPs) because they can break in half.

Agit Global said it received 19 reports of the paddle breaking mid-shaft during use, including 6 reports of leg punctures or laceration injuries.

The paddles (Model years 2015 through 2020) were sold with certain 8′, 8’6″, 9’6″, and 10’6″ Wave Storm, Storm Blade, Ozoboard, True Wave, Bloo Tide, Dorsal, and Rock It Surf stand-up paddleboards.

The problem is that the paddle can “suddenly break mid-shaft into two pieces during use, exposing sharp edges and posing a risk of serious injury including puncture or laceration hazards,” the recall warns.

The paddles were sold as original equipment with the purchase of SUPs from Costco, Home Depot, REI, Amazon, Walmart.com, Sam’s Club, small surf/sporting goods stores nationwide or online, from January 2015 through December 2020.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to stop using the recalled paddles and contact them to get a free protective sleeve that should be installed over the paddle shaft to protect you from a risk of injury.

The protective sleeve is made of Neoprene®, about two-feet long, and zippered for easy installation and can provide a better grip and more comfort while paddling, according to the recall.

