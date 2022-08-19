Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Federal and state health officials are investigating a “fast-moving outbreak” of E. coli illnesses from an unknown source. So far, illnesses have only been reported in Michigan and Ohio.

At least 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli, with 14 illnesses in Ohio and 15 in Michigan. Nine people were hospitalized with severe symptoms. No deaths were reported.

The first infection occurred in late July and the number of illnesses has been increasing rapidly over the past few weeks.

Health officials in Michigan have received 98 reports of E. coli infection in August, with some of the cases linked to to each other.

Investigators are still trying to find the source of the outbreak and no food has been identified yet.

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported by CDC. Michigan and Ohio have both reported large increases in the number of coli infections in their states,” according to the CDC investigation notice.

The symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing coli (STEC) infections commonly include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a low fever (less than 101˚F).

Source: CDC assisting Michigan and Ohio with E. coli O157 outbreak with unknown food source

