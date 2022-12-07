Share
Kubota has recalled about 19,500 Sidekick utility vehicles after 5 reports of the steering shaft shearing off.

The recall involves the model-year 2018 through 2022 base model Kubota “Sidekick” Utility Vehicle (Model RTV-XG850).

The problem is that the “steering shaft can shear at or near the electric power steering housing,” according to the recall notice.

A broken steering shaft could cause the driver to lose steering control and crash. No injuries or deaths were reported as of December 2022.

The recalled utility vehicles have “Sidekick” and/or the model number on the side of the utility vehicle. Data plates on the side of the recalled vehicles have the model number and serial numbers ranging from 10001-50018, X0001-X0139, and Y0001-Y1312.

They were sold by Kubota dealers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2022 for between $14,700 and $16,900.

Kubota is asking consumers to contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and a free repair.

For more information, call Kubota Tractor Corporation toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Kubota-Recalls-Utility-Vehicles-Due-to-Injury-and-Collision-Hazards-Recall-Alert

Source: Kubota Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Injury and Collision Hazards (Recall Alert)

