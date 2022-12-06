James Farm Frozen Red Raspberries Recalled for Hepatitis A Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Exportadora Copramar has recalled James Farm® frozen red raspberries from Restaurant Depot / Jetro stores in 9 states due to a risk of Hepatitis A infections.

No illnesses were reported, but infections with the Hepatitis A virus can cause a contagious liver disease. Some people develop only a mild illness lasting a few weeks, but it can last for several months.

The symptoms of Hepatitis A generally start within 15 to 50 days after eating contaminated food. The symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

In rare cases, particularly people with pre-existing severe illness, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure and even death.

The recall involves 1,260 cases of frozen James Farm® Red Raspberries. They were sold in foodservice 10-pound cartons, each containing two 5-pound bags.

The product was sold exclusively through Restaurant Depot / Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The bags are marked with “Product of Chile,” best-by dates of June 14th, 2024, UPC Code: 76069501010 (printed on top of the carton), and Lot Code – CO 22-165 (printed on the bottom of the carton).

Consumers who bought the recalled frozen raspberries should either throw them out or return them to place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Exportadora Copramar Recalls James Farms Frozen Raspberries Due to Possible Health Risk

