eWheels Recalls Electric Unicycles After 14 Fires Reported

eWheels LLC has recalled about 500 electric unicycles after reports of more than a dozen fires, including one person who was injured.

There were 14 reports of the recalled unicycles catching on fire, including reports of property damage and one injury.

The problem is that the unicycle’s lithium-ion batteries can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The recall involves Begode® and Gotway® electric unicycles, models MSP (also known as MSuper Pro), Nikola+ and RS. They were sold from April 2020 through June 2021 for between $2,000 and $2,500.

eWheels is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled unicycles and contact the company for a replacement battery pack.

For more information, email eWheels at recall@ewheels.com or go online at www.ewheels.com.

Source: eWheels Recalls Gotway and Begode Unicycles Due to Fire Hazard