Conair LLC has recalled certain Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos (Model CBJ-450) due to a laceration hazard.

The problem is that blender part of the appliance may contain a loose nut, which could result in the blade detaching from the base during use. There is a laceration hazard if a consumer touches a loose blade.

No injuries were reported, but there were 3 reports of the blender blade detaching during use. In one report, the blade punctured through the blender container.

The recall includes about 66,000 Compact Juicer Blenders in the U.S., plus another 1,500 in Canada.

The recalled Cuisinart Compact Blender and Juice Extractor Combos are labeled with Model Number CBJ-450 on the bottom of the base and on the original packaging.

They were sold nationwide at Crate & Barrel and other stores, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2021 through August 2022 for about $80.

Consumers should immediately stop using the blender part of the recalled product and contact the company for a free replacement blade assembly.

For more information, call Cuisinart toll-free at 877-339-2534 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email them at customerservice@cuisinart.com

Source: Conair Recalls Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Due to Laceration Hazard