Summit Treestands Recalls Viper Level PRO SD for Fall Hazard

Summit Treestands has recalled about 2,555 Viper Level PRO SD Treestands because hunters can fall and suffer serious injuries.

The problem is that the treestand’s tree cable can dislodge from the cable assembly, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

The recall was issued after 2 reports of the cable dislodging. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves Viper Level PRO SD climbing treestand with model number SU81140 or SU81141. Unlike other Summit climbing stands, it has a system to change the level of the treestand while it is in the tree.

The recalled treestands were sold nationwide at sporting goods stores and online at www.summitstands.com from January 2022 through October 2022 for about $530.

Summit Treestands is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Viper Level PRO SD treestand and contact the company for a full refund.

For more information, call Summit Treestands toll-free at 844-940-2688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or visit www.summitstands.com.

