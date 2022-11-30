Polaris Recalls 138,000 Snowmobiles After Fuel Tank Fires Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Polaris has recalled around 138,000 snowmobiles because the fuel tank can burst into flames.

The problem is that “electrostatic discharge inside the fuel tank can cause vapors to ignite during operation and the tank to burst, posing a fire hazard,” according to the recall notice.

Polaris said it received 30 reports of the fuel tank bursting, including 16 reports of fires and one report of a 2nd-degree burn injury.

The recall involves Polaris MATRYX (model years 2021-2023), Polaris AXYS (model years 2015-2022), and certain Polaris Pro-Ride (model-year 2013 and 2014) snowmobiles.

Polaris and the model names are printed on the chassis on both sides.

They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2011 through August 2022 for between $5,300 and $21,500.

Polaris is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair, consisting of replacing the fuel tank assembly.

Source: Polaris Industries Recalls MATRYX, AXYS and Pro-Ride Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)