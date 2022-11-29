Sippy Cups and Bottles Recalled for Lead Poisoning Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Green Sprouts, a baby company based in North Carolina, has announced a recall for about 10,500 Sprout Ware® stainless-steel sippy cups and bottles due to a risk of lead poisoning.

The problem is that the base of the cups and bottles can break off and expose a solder dot that contains lead.

There were 7 reports of incidents where the base of the bottles broke off and exposed the solder dot. No injuries were reported.

The recalled sippy cups and bottles were sold nationwide at Buy Buy Baby, Whole Foods, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Amazon.com from January 2020 through September 2022 for between $14 and $19.

The recall involves the following products:

Sprout Ware Sippy Cup made from Plants and Stainless Steel (6oz)

Sprout Ware Sip & Straw Cup made from Plants and Stainless Steel (6oz)

Sprout Ware Straw Bottle made from Plants and Stainless Steel (8oz)

They are marked with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985, which can be found on the bottom of the base.

Green Sprouts is asking consumers to immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard them.

Contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or your money back.

Source: Green Sprouts Recalls Toddler’s Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)