Lidl Recalls Favorina Advent Calendars for Salmonella Risk

Lidl has voluntarily recalled certain Favorina® advent calendars due to a risk of food poisoning illnesses with Salmonella bacteria.

The recall involves the 8.4-oz. Favorina Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling), which was sold at Lidl stores between October 12, 2022 and December 5, 2022.

The advent calendars are marked with a BEST IF USED BY year of 2023 and a barcode number of 4056489516965.

The product can be returned to Lidl without a receipt for a full refund.

According to the recall notice, the Salmonella contamination was discovered during routine testing that Lidl performs on an ongoing basis. No illnesses or complaints were reported as of December 6.

Salmonella is a bacteria that poses a serious health risk to young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems.

For more information, call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at 1-844-747-5435 (8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday).

