3M has recalled more than 516,500 Scotch™ Thermal Laminators because they can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall was announced after 9 reports of the laminators catching on fire, including 3 reports of property damage. No one was injured.

The problem is that “a safety feature can malfunction if the laminator overheats, posing a fire hazard,” according to 3M.

The recall involves Scotch Thermal Laminators with the following model numbers printed on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator: TL1302, TL1302VP, TL1302EF, and TL1302KIT. The laminator is white with gray accents, and “Scotch” is printed in gray on the front.

They were sold from April 2014 through October 2022 at Walmart, Staples, Costco, other stores, Amazon.com and other websites.

3M is asking consumers to immediately unplug and stop using the recalled laminators and contact the company for a full refund and instructions on how to properly dispose of the laminator.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.scotchbrand.com/3M/en_US/scotch-brand/tl1302-laminator-recall/.

