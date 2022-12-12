ByHeart Recalls Baby Formula for Cronobacter Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

ByHeart has recalled five batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula due to a risk of bacterial contamination.

The baby formula may have been cross-contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, which is a bacteria that can survive in dry foods like powdered baby formula. It is particularly dangerous for babies.

ByHeart said it issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution” after a sample collected from a third-party packaging facility tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii.

“No distributed ByHeart product has tested positive for the bacteria, and we have not received any consumer complaints that would indicate illness,” ByHeart said in a statement on December 11.

The recall involves ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron for 0-12 Months in 24 oz containers.

The recalled product batches are 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1 with use-by dates of 01 JAN 24 or 01JUL 24. These numbers are printed on the bottom of the can.

Earlier this year, Cronobacter contamination in baby formula was linked to a deadly outbreak of infections, prompting a massive recall for Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.

Cronobacter infections are rare, but they can be deadly for babies. The symptoms usually start with a fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, very low energy, or sometimes seizures, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Source: Byheart Issues Voluntary Recall of Five Batches of Its Infant Formula Because of Possible Health Risk



Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation