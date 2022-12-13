Art of Green® Laundry Detergent Recalled for Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

About 14,550 bottles of Art of Green® Laundry Detergent have been recalled nationwide due to a risk of serious infections with bacteria, according to the Houston, Texas-based company AlEn USA LLC.

No infections were reported, but the recalled laundry detergents may be contaminated with bacteria, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This bacteria can get into the body through the eyes, broken skin, and if it is inhaled, where it can cause infections that are highly antibiotic-resistant.

Healthy people are usually low-risk, but people who have weakened immune systems or use external medical devices “face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the recall warns.

The recalled products include certain Art of Green® Free and Clear Laundry Detergent (100-oz. Bottles) and Zen Lavender Garden Laundry Detergent (100-oz. bottles and 33.8-oz. pouches).

The products were sold nationwide at Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx regional stores, and online at Amazon.com from April 2022 through October 2022 for between $6 and $25.

For more information on how to get a refund, visit the voluntary recall website at https://artofgreenalert.com.

Source: AlEn USA Recalls Art of Green® Laundry Detergent Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

