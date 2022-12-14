Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Juul Labs has agreed to pay $1.7 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this year, Juul agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle an investigation over whether they intentionally targeted young people, causing an epidemic of nicotine addiction and youth vaping.

Critics claimed that Juul was intentionally designed to look like a USB port, making it easy for teenagers to hide from their parents and teachers. The vapes were sold in fruity flavors that appealed mostly to kids and Juul advertisements primarily featured young models.

The settlement would cover more than 8,500 personal injury cases for nicotine addiction and other injuries, consumer class actions, 1,400 lawsuits from cities and school districts, and 32 Native tribes.

In June 2022, the FDA announced that it was banning Juul from the U.S. market because the manufacturer could not prove that it could be sold in a way that would not pose a public health risk.

Source: JUUL LABS REACHES GLOBAL RESOLUTION IN U.S. LITIGATION