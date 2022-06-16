Nearly 4,200 Built Bars Recalled for E. coli Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Built Brands LLC has recalled 4,196 individual bars of its “Banana Cream Pie Puffs” protein bar due to a risk of E. coli.

The recalled Built Bars were distributed nationwide to more than 1,000 potential customers and would have been received after June 6, 2022.

The product was sold in a 40 gram package that was marked with Lot # D22151011 on the outside of the wrapper.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the potential risk of E. coli contamination was discovered during a routine test by a 3rd-party laboratory at the request of Built Brands.

The company claims that “similar products are not affected and the contamination was an isolated incident,” likely due to failure to follow good manufacturing practices.

Built Brands is asking consumers who bought the recalled Built Bars to contact the company at questions@built.com for a full refund or replacement.

