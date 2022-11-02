Tesla Cyberquads for Kids Recalled for Violations of Safety Standards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Radio Flyer has announced a recall for about 5,000 Tesla Cyberquads for Kids because they do not meet federal safety standards for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

This recall involves all Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer (Model Number 914). The vehicle is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a top speed of 10 mph and up to 15 miles of range.

The problem is that the Cyberquad “fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warning.

The Cyberquad also lacks an ATV Action Plan, which contains safety requirements like age recommendations and rider training.

Radio Flyer said it received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when it was being driven by an 8-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female, according to the recall notice.

They were sold exclusively online at shop.tesla.com in December 2021 for $1,900.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cyberquad and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund.

Source: Radio Flyer Recalls Cyberquad for Kids, Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Risk of Injury; Sold Exclusively Online by Tesla