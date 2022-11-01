Wall-Mounted Basketball Goals Recalled After 1 Death Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Goalsetter has issued a recall for about 18,000 wall-mounted basketball goals because they can detach from the wall and fall to the ground, posing a risk of deadly impact injuries.

There were multiple reports of serious injuries. One death was reported, in a which a 14-year-old boy was killed when the recalled Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goal fell on him in Granger, Indiana in June 2018.

Goalsetter said it received 4 reports of the wall-mounted basketball goals detaching from the wall, including the boy’s death.

There was also another incident in which a person suffered severe facial injuries, and a report of a person who suffered a fractured leg.

The recall involves all Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems.

The basketball goals have a white Goalsetter logo (a white basketball to the left of the word “Goalsetter” printed in the lower left corner of the backboard).

They were sold nationwide at SCHEELS stores and basketball equipment stores nationwide and online from November 1999 through June 2022 for between $919 and $2,250.

Goalsetter is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled wall-mounted basketball goals and contact Goalsetter for free removal of the basketball goal with a full refund, or a free inspection of the goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket.

