192,000 Horizon Treadmills Recalled After 71 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Johnson Health Tech Trading has recalled about 192,000 Horizon T101-05 Treadmills due to a risk of serious injuries.

The problem is that the treadmills can unexpectedly speed up, stop, or change speeds without user input, which poses a fall hazard.

Horizon said it has received at least 874 reports where the treadmills unexpectedly changed speed or stopped, including 71 reports of injuries, including bruises, abrasions and two broken bones.

The recall involves model name T101-05 China (serial numbers starting with TM734) and T101-05 Vietnam (serial numbers starting with TM486).

The treadmills were sold nationwide at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores nationwide and online from March 2018 through October 2022 for between $600 and $1,000.

Horizon is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled T101-05 treadmills and contact the company to receive a free USB with a software repair to install on the treadmills.

Source: Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls Horizon Fitness Treadmills Due to Fall Hazard