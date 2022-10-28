Amazon.com Recalls 11,400 Amazon Basics Desk Chairs for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Amazon.com has recalled about 11,400 Amazon Basics Executive Desk Chairs because the leg base can break, posing a fall hazard.

The recall was announced after Amazon received 13 reports of the chair leg bases breaking, including one person who suffered a minor shoulder injury.

The recall involves upholstered swivel desk chairs with five legs on rolling wheels. The chairs were sold in black, brown and white.

They were sold online at Amazon.com from September 2021 through April 2022 for between $103 and $170.

Only chairs that have a horizontal plastic piece on the bottom of the caster bracket are included in this recall. To check if your chair is being recalled, inspect the underside of the base and look for a small “rib” as shown in the photo below.

For more information on how to get a refund, you can call Amazon toll-free at 888-871-7108 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit online at https://www.amazonexecutivechairrecall.expertinquiry.com/.

Source: Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics Desk Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)