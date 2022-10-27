37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Recalled for Bacterial Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Around 37 million bottles of scented Pine-Sol were recalled because they may be contaminated with bacteria that could cause infections.

The recall includes the following Pine-Sol cleaners that were produced between January 2021 and September 2022:

Pine-Sol® Multi-Surface Cleaner (scents include Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh)

CloroxPro® Pine-Sol All-Purpose Cleaner (scents include Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy)

Clorox® Professional Pine-Sol (Lemon Fresh scent)

The original Pine-Sol (Pine Scent) is not being recalled.

The problem is that the recalled products “may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa” which poses “a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin,” according to the recall notice.

The highest risk of infection is for people with weak immune systems, or people who are exposed to external medical devices that are contaminated with the bacteria.

The recall includes Pine-Sol bottles with date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and the first five digits numbered less than 22249. The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 ounces.

They were sold on Amazon.com, other websites and Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix, and other stores nationwide, for $2.50 to $12.50.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to visit the Pine-Sol recall website at https://pinesolrecall.com/ for information on how to receive a full refund.

