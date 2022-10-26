Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Whele LLC has issued a voluntary recall for more than 544,000 Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads that were sold since July 2021 due to a risk of skin irritation, rashes, burns, and electrical shocks.

The heating pads were recalled after the manufacturer received 286 complaints between July 2021 through September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or other electrical problems.

The reports included 31 complaints of injuries, such as mild shocks, burns, rashes, or irritation, according to the recall notice.

“Use of this product may lead to electric shocks and/or skin irritation, rashes, blisters, or burns. Severe burns may result in infection or formation of scar tissue.”

The heating pads were distributed between July 2021 through July 2022 and sold via Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

For a complete list of recalled product lots and model numbers, please visit the recall website. You can also register for reimbursement from the manufacturer.

Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads Recalled After Burn Injuries Reported

Source: Whele LLC Announces National Voluntary Recall of Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad Due to Product Safety Concerns

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.