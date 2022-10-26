Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads Recalled After Burn Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Whele LLC has issued a voluntary recall for more than 544,000 Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads that were sold since July 2021 due to a risk of skin irritation, rashes, burns, and electrical shocks.

The heating pads were recalled after the manufacturer received 286 complaints between July 2021 through September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or other electrical problems.

The reports included 31 complaints of injuries, such as mild shocks, burns, rashes, or irritation, according to the recall notice.

“Use of this product may lead to electric shocks and/or skin irritation, rashes, blisters, or burns. Severe burns may result in infection or formation of scar tissue.”

The heating pads were distributed between July 2021 through July 2022 and sold via Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

For a complete list of recalled product lots and model numbers, please visit the recall website. You can also register for reimbursement from the manufacturer.

Source: Whele LLC Announces National Voluntary Recall of Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad Due to Product Safety Concerns