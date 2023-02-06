2.6 Million Pounds of Canned Meat Recalled for Health Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Conagra Brands has recalled nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned Vienna sausages and meat due to a packaging defect that may cause food poisoning.

The canned foods may be contaminated “without showing any outward signs of contamination,” according to the recall.

The recall involves canned meat and poultry products that were produced between December 12, 2022 and January 13, 2023.

Most of the items are canned Vienna sausages (original and chicken sausages) that were sold under the Armour Star® brand-name.

The recall also includes Vienna sausages, potted meat, and chicken Vienna sausages under the brands-names Goya, Grace Chicken, Great Value, Hargis House, Hereford, Kroger, Prairie Belt, and Valrico.

The full list of recalled items can be found here.

No illnesses were confirmed, but Conagra “observed spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse” and notified the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service.

Further investigation determined that the recalled canned foods “may have been damaged in a way that is not readily apparent to consumers,” according to the recall.

Damage to the cans could allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans and cause spoilage, which poses a risk of food poisoning.

Safety officials are concerned that some of these canned foods may be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, do not eat them. These products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

