Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

English Riding Supply LLC has recalled more than 49,300 equestrian riding helmets because they fail to meet impact requirements of the ASTM F1163-15 standard for this type of helmet.

No injuries were reported, but horse riders who fall could suffer a life-threatening head injury because the helmets may fail to protect them.

The recall involves Ovation Protégé equestrian riding helmets that were sold nationwide from January 2021 through December 2022 at tack shops, English equestrian specialty stores, and online.

Another 5,270 helmets were also recalled in Canada.

The Ovation Protégé helmets were sold in multiple colors and finishes. The recall includes models 467716, 469566, and 469766. The brand “OV” is printed on the front of the helmets.

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets and return them to the store where they were purchased (or to any Ovation authorized dealer) for a free replacement Ovation Deluxe Schooler riding helmet.

Consumers can also contact English Riding Supply for information on how to get a $60 refund.

For more information, call English Riding Supply toll-free at 866-569-1600 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the recall website at https://www.ovationriding.com/ProtegeRecall/.

Source: English Riding Supply Recalls Ovation Protege Equestrian Helmets Due to Impact Injury Hazard