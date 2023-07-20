Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

CUPKIN has recalled about 346,000 double-walled stainless steel children’s cups because they contain high levels of lead.

The cups were advertised as “lead free,” but a small part on the bottom of the cup actually contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The recall follows an online drama that began in January with the website Lead Safe Mama, which tested the “sealing dot” that creates the vacuum seal of the cup and found that it contained 50% lead.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal that can cause serious health problems, especially when it is ingested by young children.

Depending on the level of exposure, children who are exposed to lead may suffer learning disabilities, lower IQ, behavior issues, and more.

The recall involves 8-oz. and 12-oz. models of CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups, which were sold in pairs for about $20 between January 2018 and March 2023.

CUPKIN said that “liquids in the cup are not exposed to lead due to the double-walled construction,” but there is a risk of lead exposure “if the cup bottoms are mistreated,” on the company’s recall website.

CUPKIN is asking consumers to immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them. For more information on how to get a full refund, visit https://www.cupkin.com/pages/recall.

Source: Soojimus Recalls CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)