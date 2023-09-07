TOMY Recalls 83,000 Highchairs After 11 Kids Injured in Falls

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

TOMY International Inc. has recalled about 83,000 highchairs because the seat can break and cause children to fall to the ground.

The bolts that secure the seat to the pedestal base of the highchair can loosen and allow the seat to detach, which poses a fall hazard, according to the recall notice.

TOMY said it received 34 reports of the seat separating from the base, including 24 children who fell. Eleven children suffered injuries, such as bruising or scratches.

The recall involves Boon Flair Highchairs that were manufactured before September 2016, and all Boon Flair Elite Highchairs.

They were sold nationwide at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Amazon.com, and other websites and stores. The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2017 for between $230 and $250.

TOMY is asking consumers to stop using the highchairs and contact the company for a free repair kit, which consists of a new set of bolts and washers to help secure the seat onto the pedestal.

For more information, call TOMY toll-free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or visit the recall website online at https://recall.tomy.com/.

Source: TOMY Recalls Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard