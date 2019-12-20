Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

An E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has infected at least 138 people in 25 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC continues to warn people not to eat any romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, California region. This includes all use-by dates and brands of romaine lettuce from this region.

A total of 75 people have been hospitalized due to severe infections with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7, including 13 people who developed a type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). No deaths were reported.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from September 20, 2019, to December 1, 2019.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently reported finding the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 in an unopened bag of Fresh Express® brand Leafy Green Romaine from a sick person’s home.

“If you don’t know if the lettuce is romaine or whether a salad mix or wrap contains romaine, don’t eat it. Throw it away,” warns the CDC.

The outbreak is caused by the same strain of E. coli that was linked to outbreaks in 2017 and 2018.

Source: Outbreak of E. coli Infections Linked to Romaine Lettuce

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation