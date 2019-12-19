Reddit Share Email 2 Shares

Seven people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria in 5 states, including one person who died in Texas and four people who were hospitalized due to a severe illness.

Illnesses have been reported in Texas (2), South Carolina (2), Pennsylvania (1), Maine (1), and Florida (1).

The outbreak has been linked to bulk, fresh, peeled hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia. The eggs have not been recalled and they were not sold directly to consumers.

Instead, the hard-boiled eggs were sold to restaurants, food-processors, and other food-service companies for use in foods like egg salad, deviled eggs, or salads.

The hard-boiled eggs were packaged in plastic pails of various sizes and have a 49-day shelf life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Listeria infections are far more likely to cause severe complications in pregnant women, people on dialysis, people with cancer, and adults over 65 years old.

People who are infected usually report symptoms 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food, but it can take up to 70 days or as early as the same day. The symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.

Source: Outbreak of Listeria Infections Linked to Hard-Boiled Eggs

