Health officials are warning consumers to be careful when buying foods that contain hard-boiled eggs.

On December 23, Almark Foods expanded a recall to include all products from its facility in Gainesville, Georgia due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

During a recent FDA inspection of the facility, a sample matched the outbreak strain of Listeria that has infected at least 7 people in 5 states, including one person in Texas who died.

The recall involves more than 80 different products sold under dozens of brand-names at major grocery stores, as well as bulk pails of pre-peeled hard-boiled eggs for restaurants and food-service operations.

The brand-names include 7 Select, Almark Foods, Best Choice, CMI, Dairy Fresh, Deb-El, Egggs Select, Egglands Best, Everyday Essentials, Farmers Hen House, Food Club, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Great Day, Inspired Organics, Kirkland Signautre, Kroger, LIDL, Lucerne, Members Mark, Naturally Better, Nellie’s, Nic’s, O Organics, Peckish, Pete & Gerry’s, Rainbow Farms, Rembrandt Foods, ShopRite, Simple Truth Organics, Sunshine, Sutherland’s Food Service, Vital Farms, Wild Harvest, and more.

A full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA website.

Several companies who used recalled eggs from Almark Foods have initiated recalls, including Bakkavor Foods (Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and Potato Salad), Diebergs Kitchen, Reichel Foods (Pro2Snax to the Max), Great American Deli (Egg Salad Sandwich) and Cece’s® Veggie Co. Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth.

Listeria monocytogenes is a disease-causing bacteria that can be found in moist environments. It can survive freezing and even grow under refrigeration.

The symptoms of a severe Listeria infection may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Source: Outbreak of Listeria Infections Linked to Hard-boiled Eggs

Editor's note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon's groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation