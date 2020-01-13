Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Consumers who join the class action can claim $2.15 for every 1 fl. oz and 2 fl. oz. bottle of Infants’ Tylenol purchased.

Up to 7 bottles or $15.05 may be claimed without proof of purchase. An unlimited number of bottles may be claimed if you have proof of purchase.

You must submit a claim form by April 13, 2020 on the Infant’s Tylenol Class Action Settlement Website to be eligible for a cash payout.

The class action lawsuit claims that Infants’ Tylenol packaging is misleading because it fools consumers into believing that it is specifically formulated for babies.

In fact, Infants’ Tylenol costs more but it actually contains the same concentration of liquid acetaminophen as Children’s Tylenol.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs claim that the misleading packaging tricks consumers into overpaying for Infants’ Tylenol.

Johnson & Johnson denies the allegations and claims the two products are separate because Infants’ Tylenol has additional safety features, specifically a syringe for the safe dosing of young infants.

As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to use “reasonably diligent efforts” to change the packaging of Infants’ Tylenol to better inform consumers that it contains the same concentration of acetaminophen as Children’s Tylenol.

Source: Elkies v. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Settlement