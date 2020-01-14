Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

On January 13, Lipari Foods expanded a recall for more pre-packaged sandwiches that were sold under the Premo® and Fresh Grab® brand-names due to a risk of contamination with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses were reported.

The sandwiches were distributed to food service and retail stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on January 3, 2020.

They are marked with “best-by” dates of 1/23/2020 or 1/21/2020.

The recalled Fresh Grab sandwiches include varieties such as Breakfast Muffin, Chicken & Swiss, Turkey & Swiss.

The recalled Premo sandwiches include the Meat Lover’s Sub, Pub Burger, Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub, Turkey & Swiss sandwich, and Turkey & Garlic Mayo sandwich.

The recall is an expansion of a previous recall the company issued on January 6 for additional Premo and Fresh Grab wedge sandwiches.

Source: Lipari Foods Issues Voluntary Recall Expansion on Additional Sandwiches Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

