The class action lawsuit was filed by Kimberly R., a woman who received the Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker as a gift. In January 2018, she was severely burned when it exploded hot food.

The explosion occurred because the pressure cooker is “dangerously defective,” according to the lawsuit, due to a faulty pressure-release valve that inaccurately indicates when the lid is safe to open.

Furthermore, she says a defective gasket allows the lid to be opened while the pot is still pressurized, resulting in explosions of hot food.

She suffered 1st- and 2nd-degree burns on her hand, wrist, and stomach. These painful injuries required urgent medical care and left her with scarring.

The lawsuit was filed against Sunbeam Products (doing business as Jarden Consumer Solutions) and its parent company Newell Brands.

The manufacturer is accused of selling a defective product, falsely claiming that safety features prevent the lid from being opened while the pressure cooker is still under pressure, and failing to issue a recall.

The class action was filed on January 7, 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida — In Re: Kimberly Rife v. Sunbeam Products Inc..

Source: Defect causes pressure cookers to explode scalding contents, lawsuit claims

