Costco Recalls Frozen Shrimp for Salmonella Risk

Costco and Kader Exports recalled various sizes of cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp after routine FDA tests on a product were positive for Salmonella. No illnesses were reported.

The recall involves products under multiple brand-names, including Costco’s Kirkland Signature.

Costco recalled 2-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Cooked, Peeled and Deveined Tail-On Shrimps (31/40 shrimp or 21/25 shrimp per pound) and Tail-Off Shrimps (50/70 shrimps per pound).

Please see the Costco recall notice for product codes.

Consumers who bought the recalled shrimp products can return them to Costco Wholesale for a full refund.

Kader Exports also recalled shrimp under brands such as Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Unistar, Tops, and Wellsley Farms.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infections can result in a severe illness or death.

Source: Kader Exports Recalls Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk

